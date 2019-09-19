Several years ago I attended an art opening that featured powerful, realistic paintings by a well-known and highly regarded artist. I listened to the artist’s remarks about the work during the formal part of the event, and how his sponsor wanted him to make a statement about his spiritual beliefs.
After the presentation and after other well-wishers spoke with the artist, I privately asked the artist if he felt any conflict with some racist comments his benefactor had made years ago in a public setting.
The artist immediately shut down the conversation, telling me that he did not want to talk about that topic. I tried a different approach to the subject of responsibility in art. Again, the artist refused to contribute anything.
I left the event feeling slightly embarrassed — but mostly frustrated — that this highly regarded artist wanted to engage only with the most superficial aspect of his work. For the rest of the evening I found myself thinking about the purpose of art in our culture.
I grew up in a family that regarded visual art as a necessary evil, something purchased at Woolworth’s, framed and ready to hang on the wall. As I learned more about art, I began to understand that when art speaks about ideas, it speaks in a powerful, compelling voice. That felt good to me as a young person and still feels good today.
When visual art hides behind technique and shuns ideas, it takes on the role of decoration. There’s a time and a place for that. Why not make it more compelling? Why not address those ideas and take the viewer to a place where growth happens?
I attended my first Husker football game last weekend in Lincoln. (Stay with me during this transition.) While watching the game, I wondered if any arts organization could turn out 90,000 people, like the crowd at Memorial Stadium, for an art event. For the sake of argument, please exclude chariot races. While I pondered that question, the University of Nebraska Cornhusker Marching Band took the field and performed its halftime show. Right before my eyes, I saw a confluence of right brain and left brain activities, athleticism and artistry, football and music.
Granted, it happened during halftime so a portion of the crowd missed the performance. Regardless of the timing, I marveled at the combination. I also recalled a friend who performed in the band while she attended UNL. She often spoke of the dedication, exhilaration and joy she felt participating in the marching band.
As the Husker team walked over Northern Illinois, I began to soften my opinion about the role of art in our culture — and my harsh assessment of the well-known painter who seemed to be in it only for the money. I relaxed a little and felt the rush of 90,000 screaming fans who cared almost as much about defeating the other team as they cared about the marching band’s musical tribute to the big-hair hits of the ’80s.
Passion comes in many forms. Instead of judging, I promise to celebrate that passion and to wish the best for even the most shallow artists among us. At the next art opening I plan to high-five my neighbor and release a handful of balloons while screaming, “De-fense!” at the top of my lungs. While some might consider me more than a little confused, in a strange way, it makes perfect sense during these conflicted times.
