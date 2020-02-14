Whenever I see photos or video of former Vice President Joe Biden — images hard to avoid in a presidential election year — I think about my two close encounters with him. The first was at the 2003 National Federation of Press Women Conference in Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Del. He was a well-known U.S. senator then.
Most of us knew the most tragic event in his life was a car crash in which is first wife and 13-month-old daughter died and his two young sons were injured. As a single father for several years, he commuted two hours each way by car or train between Wilmington and Washington so he could be home every night.
I don’t remember details of what Biden said at the NFPW conference, but I was impressed that he left the podium and walked among us asking what we wanted to know. He was a wonderful alternative to the many well-known personalities, especially politicians, who stand on a stage and give overly rehearsed “me” and “I” speeches.
My September 2018 Biden-related event sorta, kinda involved trespassing.
On the first night of my several-days visit with a Wilmington couple who are NFPW friends, we went to a golf club for a late supper. We had the dining room and the rest of the place mostly to ourselves.
After Katherine and I went to the women’s restroom, she said she had something she wanted to show me. The detour from our route back to the dining room included walking down a hallway and through a door.
Next thing I knew, I was standing in the men’s empty locker room. I didn’t understand why we were there until she pointed to the “Vice-President Joseph Biden” nameplate on one of the wooden locker doors.
Even though it was too late for any men to be coming in from the golf course, I worried that someone would find us in a place we didn’t belong.
I’m not a rule-breaker, whether it’s written rules, society or family expectations, or my own values. I’m not wired that way and certainly wasn’t raised that way.
However, I’m not perfect.
I make mistakes that break rules. I sometimes get caught up in my work, especially when taking photos, and literally cross some lines.
I feel guilty when I’m short-tempered with people, whether or not they deserved it. I have apologized for things that weren’t my fault because I knew doing so would limit or eliminate potential drama. I hate drama.
Are little white lies a violation of the rules if they help avoid hurting others’ feelings?
Many rules are a matter of safety. While driving, I wear my seat belt, signal turns, turn into the correct inside or outside lane of four-lane streets and highways, and mostly stick to the speed limit.
I clean my own messes and sometimes clean messes I encounter that are not of my making. It’s proof that I’m my mother’s daughter.
I try to be on time and to reply to most voice mail, email and text messages as soon as I notice them so people aren’t waiting for answers they need. As I write, I’m waiting for such responses from at least six people who are days past my need-it-by dates.
At times, I’d like to unfollow a rule and forget good behavior by being late, not calling back, throwing a fit or saying what I really think.
Maybe I’ll do that in 10 or 20 years when I better fit the Jenny Joseph poem about being an old woman who wears purple with a red hat, gobbles samples in shops, presses alarm bells and picks flowers in other people’s gardens.
Until then, I’ll follow the rules ... perhaps with a few more exceptions.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.