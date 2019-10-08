I forgot a key ingredient for dinner last week, so I rushed to the store to pick up the forgotten item. Cheese, of course. It was a busy night full of after-school activities. Play practice for the oldest, soccer for the middle. My husband had a late-night meeting, too, which meant we had about 30 minutes to sit down at the table to eat as a family before rushing off again.
I simply wasn’t going to let the missing cheese ruin our one chance to pause together.
So, I grabbed the cheese, rushed to check out and tried to pay with my card.
It gave me an error message. I tried again. Error again. And then, the kind older gentleman behind the check-out counter simply said, “Slow down.”
I was sliding my card in too quickly, that’s why I kept receiving the error messages. I did it again, slower this time, with success.
He handed me my cheese. And that was the end of our conversation. I smiled, he smiled and the busy night continued.
As I drove home, I couldn’t get his words out of my head.
“Slow down.”
I thought about his words all week.
Our middle child got sick on Monday night and I felt myself getting frustrated with a change in our plans.
“Slow down, Leslie. She needs you.”
The toddler refused to get into his car seat unless he was able to “Do it myself, Mama!”
“Slow down, Leslie just let him try so he can learn.”
Our oldest ran into the house after school and yelled, “I’m going to Aubrey’s house to play!”
“Slow down, Ella,” I shouted. “Come talk to me first!”
Our middle daughter was on the soccer field for a weekend tournament and couldn’t quite get used to the ball being on turf instead of grass.
“Don’t kick the ball so hard,” I whispered to myself. “Just slow down.”
While driving on the freeway a truck liner flew out of a truck, directly into our vehicle, taking out our passenger side mirror.
“Slow down!” I gasped to my husband. “Pull over. We were hit.”
While surveying the damage, I was frustrated with the driver.
“He didn’t even slow down,” I told my husband, thankful we were all OK.
When the lights were out, my family was asleep in bed last night. At that moment, we were safe, healthy and happy and all under the same roof.
“Please, God,” I begged, “help us all slow down a bit. I know I get in a hurry and rush the days away. Remind me to breathe and thank you for this good life.”
I can’t be sure, but I think he did that this week, through a missing bag of cheese and the words of a kind gentleman at our grocery store.
Just slow down.
Maybe you need the reminder, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.