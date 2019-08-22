The mission of my administration is to make state government more effective, efficient and customer-focused. I want Nebraskans to spend less time standing in line, waiting on hold or filling out forms so that they can spend more time enjoying and growing the Good Life. During my time in office, we’ve applied principles from business to our day-to-day operations so that we can better serve Nebraskans.
Running government like a business has especially helped our Department of Health and Human Services deliver excellent service to customers. DHHS soon will release its business plan for 2019-20. The agency’s many noteworthy accomplishments during the last few years are helping Nebraskans live better lives.
Licensed nurses are an example of the kinds of health care workers who depend on the agency’s service. DHHS has improved its nurse licensing process by simplifying applications, streamlining screening and providing a faster turnaround time. This has allowed us to cut down the number of days needed to deliver a nursing license by more than half. We’ve trimmed wait times from 96 days in 2015 to only 46 days now.
In 2015, customers calling ACCESSNebraska — the DHHS program that manages food stamps and Medicaid — spent an average of nearly 24 minutes on hold. The federal government was threatening to fine the state $17 million for poor performance, but thanks to a new approach and lots of hard work, the agency reduced wait times for economic assistance to fewer than five minutes by October 2016. The team has maintained call wait times below five minutes for 42 consecutive months.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, is one of the most well-known programs administered by DHHS. The agency runs an innovative re-employment program, SNAP Next Step, to help food stamp recipients find better jobs. So far, more than 150 Nebraskans have enrolled, and the results have been tremendous. On average, committed participants have raised their income by nearly $11,000 a year. Everyone who has found a higher-paying job through the program has reduced or eliminated their reliance on SNAP benefits.
Nebraska became the first state to allocate funding to train medical experts to combat addiction. DHHS recently launched the addiction medicine fellowship in partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the Attorney General’s office. The fellowship will address substance use disorders, not only illicit drug addiction, but also the larger public health issues of nicotine dependence, alcohol use and binge drinking.