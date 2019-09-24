In April, President Donald Trump showed his commitment when he issued two executive orders aimed at removing regulatory burdens and streamlining the process for building new energy infrastructure. Because we have less population to support redundancies, dependable infrastructure is especially significant in rural America.
In the past year Nebraskans have been reminded of how important infrastructure is. Historic floods, an irrigation tunnel collapse, and record snowfall have tested Nebraskans. We do not break. We look for solutions. For this reason, I am hosting an infrastructure seminar on Oct. 3 at Central Community College in Hastings. At the seminar, 3rd District residents will be able to hear from a variety of Nebraska officials and stakeholders on the current state of infrastructure, plans for the future and resources available to communities.
Guest speakers will provide updates and their expertise on a number of topics, including workforce, trade skills education, economic development; rural housing development and access opportunities; water and energy management and infrastructure; surface transportation and heavy equipment; and, rural broadband and community development.
These topics show how vast the area of infrastructure is. Bridges, railroads, ports, irrigation, telecommunications, pipelines and many other facilities all are included in our nation’s infrastructure. Each is unique and important, and it is critical to recognize the challenges each topic presents.
