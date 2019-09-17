The business I own hit a milestone this week. We exceeded 700,000 likes on Facebook. And now we’re even closer to our goal of 1 million likes by Jan. 1. If you aren’t familiar with social media, it’s both wonderful and weird, but it’s also a big part of what I do and how we connect women all over the world.
It’s a big deal for us to exceed 700,000 likes. It’s another goal on a long list of goals we’re working to accomplish.
I work closely with writers from around the globe. Some are just starting this online journey, some have a few more years of experience. But all of us can be frustrated from time to time when playing the game that is this new internet world.
I felt our community getting a bit frustrated with their goals this week. They wanted to be hitting new milestones and reaching new heights. And so, I pulled a line from my dad and gave them my best, “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” pep talk this week to keep them going.
It applies to all of us, in all stages of life. I thought maybe you needed to hear it, too.
The Pep Talk — inspired by the best encouragers in my life — mom, dad and that cute husband of mine.
Hey. I know you’re frustrated. You see so many people crushing their goals and you wonder, “When the heck will that happen to me?”
I’ve had lots of you ask about it this week. “I don’t understand why my dreams aren’t coming true right now.”
I get it. It’s so frustrating to have your heart and soul on fire and still see so many obstacles in your path.
But can I tell you something?
For the majority of the world, it takes a lot of hard work. Really hard work. Lots of mistakes and years of growth before those dreams become reality.
Eight years ago, I started thinking about my business and what it could be. But it started way before then. It really began somewhere around 1990 when I started writing in a journal every single day and found storytelling unique and interesting and way more fun than math.
And it continued to build — in high school, in college, hours upon hours worked in the TV business for no money, failure after failure (after failure).
And then finally, going all in, putting every hope and dream into this whisper. I begged God to please send just enough money to keep “the lights on.”
And now, we’re finally hitting some of our goals. It’s really taken most of my 37 years for this dream to become reality. And guess what? We’re just getting started.
Want to know what I really think? I think those of us who can finally crush our goals aren’t necessarily talented. I mean sure, we’re not awful, but there’s way more to it. I think success is mostly choosing to keep going and a whole lot of faith.
That’s all.
I know that’s not a sexy answer. I know the typical response is, “Go get it. You can do it!”
And you can, but you have to make sure you listen to that whisper first. Because God’s idea of your future might be very different than yours. And that’s OK. Because there is a purpose and a season for everything you’re doing.
My question for you today is — are you willing to put in that work? That really hard work? Are you willing to spend time away from your family and friends and put a lot of stuff on hold to accomplish your goals?
Because for the average Jane? That’s just reality. If you are? Awesome. Go get it. If you aren’t? Awesome. Go get something else.
But here’s the cool part. If I can do this, you can. I mean it. I know that’s cliché but I promise you, if an average girl from the middle of Nebraska can build one of the largest contributor-based websites in the world then you can accomplish anything as well.
You really can.
I’m rooting for you. God’s rooting for you, too.
