I have felt a little blue in July for a dozen years now, ever since my Nebraska Press Women friend and Cherry County rancher Marianne Beel died. Five years later, I lost my farmer brother Glen. His funeral was on July 21, his 65th birthday.
Joan Burney, another NPW friend for 40-plus years, died two weeks ago at age 90.
All three taught me by example to look more on the sunny side of life. I wasn’t always the best student.
Marianne recruited me to NPW as a rookie reporter in Alliance. It immediately became my irreplaceable support group.
As a Sandhills rancher and North Platte Telegraph correspondent, Marianne wrote stories and “Sand In My Shoes” columns about the amazing place where she lived and remarkable people who also lived there. She always had a camera with her so she could take photos that helped tell those stories.
Glen was a wonderful pest of a big brother. He teased me endlessly — well, it seemed endless sometimes — but he also taught me to throw a football, whistle real loud and shoot baskets in the haymow when I was so little I had to use a two-handed jump shot.
He also let his little sister tag along with him endlessly — or so it probably seemed to him sometimes.
Joan lived most of her life in a little red farmhouse on a hill near Hartington in far northeast Nebraska, where she and her husband, Kip, raised six children. In recent years, she had lived in Lincoln with her daughter.
Like our mutual friend Marianne, Joan wrote columns about her family, farming and interesting people and places near her hometown that were published in several newspapers. She later expanded her audience as a motivational speaker.
Joan sprinkled her faith and sense of humor into everything she did. Often in her stories, the joke was on her. Although I wasn’t sure if she told funny stories, told stories in a funny way or both, she always giggled while telling them.
Her humor also was a gentle way to remind people to lighten up when they took themselves too seriously. My favorite Joan Burney story is an example of that from an NPW conference in Norfolk years ago.
A speaker was helping us, as working women, to understand our “colors” so we could have professional looking hair, makeup and clothing. It seemed a little silly to our group of mostly small-town journalists and home-based freelancers whose proper work attire was likely to be blue jeans, not suits.
It seemed a lot silly to Joan, especially when the speaker told us our skin tone was either “oaken” or “ashen.” So Joan raised her hand, stood up and asked, “Can someone be half-ashen?”
As we tried not to laugh, the speaker missed the joke and said, “Oh, no, you are either one or the other.” A grinning Joan replied, “Thank you, I just wanted to know.”
NPW conference workshops and discussions often focus on serious topics, but there always is time for fun. That was especially true when Joan, the official NPW Kazoo Khorale conductor, attended.
At a Broken Bow conference years ago, she and West Point News Co-Publisher Gwen Lindberg dressed up as cowgirls and performed as “The Fudds” in a melodrama.
It makes me sad to have only memories of these three special people in my life. I feel the loss most deeply in July, the month when they all left Earth for their forever homes.
I also smile because I know they’d tell me life is much better and more fun when we take time to laugh.