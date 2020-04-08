Reflecting back on all that has happened this past month to our everyday way of life, Grand Central Apple Market would like to extend a much-deserved “thank you” to all our loyal customers from Kearney and the surrounding area.
You have all been so kind and patient with each of our associates. We have been working tirelessly to keep our shelves stocked the best we can so as to hopefully meet most of your needs every day. You all have remained both positive and understanding during this most difficult time.
We also would like to take this time to wish each and everyone of you a happy and safe Easter.
Also, in order to give all of our associates a much-needed break, it has been decided that we will be closed this Easter Sunday. We will be reopened for business at 6 a.m. Monday.
Thank you all.
Ed Mach, Kearney