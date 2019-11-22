It was a typical Friday 56 years ago as I sat with my twin sister Lisa and our 7-year-old friends in the second-grade classroom at Wilcox Public School, so I don’t remember what we learned or ate for lunch. I can’t describe the Nov. 22, 1963, weather for our after-lunch recess.
I do know that after recess, Mrs. Bunger told us that President John F. Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas. We went to the gym with all the other K-12 students, teachers and staff to watch the unfolding black-and-white news coverage on a TV sitting on the top shelf of a rolling cart.
Most of us were too young to understand politics, mental illness or other possible assassination issues. Many had never been to a funeral or processed the death of someone they knew or felt like they knew.
At age 46, JFK was only two years older than my parents. He had a pretty wife, a daughter who would turn 6 in a few days and a toddler son called John-John. So why would anyone want to kill him?
Millions of WWII generation parents struggled to answer that “why” question and many more on that Friday and in the days that followed. I wish I remembered some of the answers.
I was captivated by the constant live TV coverage and newspaper headlines, photos and stories: the Dallas motorcade, JFK and Texas Gov. John Connally getting shot, Jackie Kennedy’s blood-stained pink suit, assassin Lee Harvey Oswald’s arrest and Nov. 24 murder by Jack Ruby at police headquarters, and all the sad processions as JFK’s body was returned to Washington, lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda as 250,000 people walked by to pay respects and was taken to Arlington National Cemetery.
Haunting, mostly black-and-white, newspaper photos included people grieving across America, a stunned Mrs. Kennedy standing next to Vice President Lyndon Johnson as he was sworn in as president on Air Force One before it left Dallas’ Love Field and John-John’s salute as his father’s flag-draped casket rolled by in Washington, D.C.
Mrs. Kennedy wanted the ceremonial details to reflect events in April 1865 after Abraham Lincoln’s assassination at Washington’s Ford Theater by actor-Confederate sympathizer John Wilkes Booth. Other assassinated presidents were James Garfield, July 2, 1881, at the Baltimore and Potomac Train Station and William McKinley, Sept. 6, 1901, at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, N.Y.
Investigations, such as the Warren Commission report in the JFK case, answer many questions but rarely adequately explain the “why” of senseless violent acts.
JFK’s assassination was my generation’s big “where were you when you heard ...” event. We’re reminded of that every Nov. 22 when the1963 newsreels and photos are rebroadcast and reprinted.
I had an early reminder via car radio at 7 a.m. Wednesday as I parked near the Hub office. It was Dion’s recording of “Abraham, Martin and John.” The song was written by Richard Holler in late 1968, months after the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy were added to the “why” list.
Baby Boomers also share times of united pain and loss with the generations behind us: Challenger Space Shuttle explosion, Jan. 28, 1986; Columbine High School shooting, April 20, 1999; terrorist attacks, Sept. 11, 2001; and an obscenely long list of similar tragedies.
Explaining the unexplainable to children is as difficult today as it was in 1963. Bad and/or troubled people still do terrible things that hurt a lot of people.
Life must go on, as it did after rifle shots tore through that typical November Friday 56 years ago today.
