I didn’t buy anything Saturday while junk jaunting along Highway 2 from Litchfield to Broken Bow because Mary Jane Skala and I were busy shopping, taking photos and recording video in a Hub competition.
As the baby boomer team, we focused on finding better items than millennials Erika Pritchard and Tiffany Stoiber to fit six categories on a checklist for $25 or less.
Each team had a designated shopping region and both returned to Kearney with Hub stories, photos and video.
There were too many Junk Jaunt experiences to fit into one day’s coverage, so here are a few more details from the Baby Boomer Express, starting with a video outtake.
Mary Jane was a one-take wonder as the star of our part of the video for most of Saturday, but we both felt our day’s end thinking skills fade. She described our “irresistible food item” — pineapple coconut cake — as the last of our six checklist items and then said with a smile, “We finished with six items for $8.”
From behind the camera, my uncertain voice said, “I think it was $7.” Mary Jane paused, picked up the checklist clipboard, added prices in her head and said, “You are right. Let’s do it again.”
Our greatest struggle was finding the list’s Husker-themed baby item.
We finally spotted a Husker shirt for a small child during an early afternoon stop at the Treffer Ranch east of Broken Bow, but didn’t buy it. We hoped to find something that better fit the category at one of the many Custer County Fairgrounds vendors, but came up empty.
When we returned to the Treffer Ranch, we were relieved to see that Delores and her family helpers hadn’t sold the shirt. In the video, Mary Jane says it fits the category because it’s for an extraordinarily large baby certain to be a linebacker on the 2040 Husker football team.
Delores’ son Bruce, a Dawson County Extension educator, had an even more imaginative plan B — a small gourd decorated with possible ancient Mexican or Central American graphics. Shaped like a cup at the bottom and with a spout-shaped top, he said it might be a Yucatan sippy cup.
I noted that the story was believable only if gourd graphics included an “N” or Blackshirts logo.
While at the fairgrounds, I discovered that a $10 bill originally in a jeans pocket with my car keys was gone. It probably blew away during one of the many times I pulled the keys from my pocket. I agreed with Boomer Express guest and Junk Jaunt rookie Glennis Nagel that it was a sign from God that its finder needed $10 more than I did.
My people memories include finding the “unique” item on our checklist, an old wooden box that was a store counter display for harmonicas, at an Ansley Junk Jaunt stop. Seller Lance Bristol handed it to Mary Jane in exchange for $1 and said, “You won’t find another one at Junk Jaunt this year.”
He sounded like Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz of History channel’s “American Pickers” show. They sometimes talk themselves into paying up for something they’ve never seen before by saying, “Where are you gonna find another one?”
We met several types of sellers Saturday, including antique-collectibles business owners with little, if any, emotional ties to their junk, and collectors who had cleaned out houses or other buildings to make space ... maybe for new stuff.
Some folks told stories reflecting emotional ties to their things, but none mentioned second thoughts about selling us things we needed for our checklist. So I didn’t need to share another “Pickers” saying about wanting to buy the item, not the priceless memories tied to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.