Thank you for being strong and community-focused during these challenging times. We all are in uncharted territory. It has been 25 years since our inception, and just like our first day, the Kearney Area Community Foundation cares about each and every one of our friends and neighbors; everyone’s health and safety is our top priority.
In the last several weeks, so much has changed in our lives. It wasn’t long ago that we heard of a virus in a faraway country and never envisioned it coming this close to home. We are learning new things like “flattening the curve,” “self-quarantine” and “social distancing.” The novel coronavirus has changed our lives as we know them.
We are in the business of improving the quality of life in the Kearney area and effectively responding to the community’s needs. We were here last year when the March and July flooding affected many in our communities, and we are here today helping nonprofits meet emerging needs that are a result of COVID-19’s effects on our community.
There are many ways you can help your community, through your local community foundation, to help our nonprofits and our neighbors in need:
KAEER Fund: The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Kearney Area Community Foundation, set up a Kearney Area Employee Emergency Relief Fund to help employees in our community suffering loss and hardship from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Pay It Sideways: This COVID-19 Relief Fund was established by Marge Lauer and Sherry Morrow to support nonprofits in the Kearney area that are providing, but not limited to, food, rent assistance, utility assistance, medicine, mental health or child care to people living and/or working in the Kearney area.
Donations can be made with credit cards on our website or checks can be made payable to the Kearney Area Community Foundation and mailed to our office. (Please indicate the fund you want to donate to).
View Community Resources: To keep up-to-date with ever-changing information, we have created a page on our website listing community COVID-19 responses and resources available in the Kearney area. You can check out what local nonprofits and government entities are doing to help you, your family and business during this difficult time.
We are not tone-deaf. We are keenly aware of what is going on in our world, our country, our state and our community. We know that there are better tomorrows on the horizon. Thank you for considering a gift to the foundation, or to any of our COVID-19 related funds.
We are stronger together.