Recently the e-cigarette has become the device of choice for young adults to receive the effects of nicotine without the harsh intake of tobacco. However, there is little research done to show how the chemicals in e-cigarette juice may negatively affect one’s health. This, and other leading concerns, created the e-cigarette epidemic.
The Grand Island Smoking Regulation Act states that it now is unlawful for an individual to smoke or vape in a public area or workplace. This was done to protect the community from the potential hazardous chemicals. However, this is not practiced in Kearney. If the use of e-cigarettes cannot be fully banned, raising the age would create more difficulty for young adults to obtain this substance.
Although, in Kearney, a push for 19 years old as the legal age of access would be beneficial, 21 years of age is recommended. There are 18 different states regulating this age in hopes of decreasing usage.
The FDA states 3.05 million American high school students used e-cigarettes in 2018. This is because e-cigarettes are easily accessible and there is little education pertaining to harmful effects.
Raising the legal age alone would dramatically decrease the number of young individuals using the product. This also would allow the brain time it needs to grow and develop without the addition of harmful chemicals.
Individuals everywhere are beginning to take a stand against the production of the substance. It is important to recognize the surrounding society initiatives for restricting e-cigarettes. Together, with dedication and education, we can become a vape-free community and, hopefully, prolong the good health of young individuals and all members of society.
Rachel Zulkoski, Grand Island
