One summer, back in the early ’90s, it rained. And rained. And rained. We received so much rain, our Nebraska farm pond looked more like a small river. I was 10, give or take a couple of years. I suppose my version of “a lot of rain” could vary drastically from my dad’s version, but still, it seemed like a lot.
Mom told us to stay out of that pond.
“It’s too dangerous. You don’t know what’s in that water.”
She was right, that pond was full of interesting creatures and bacteria. But she was a nurse and worked long hours, so many afternoons we were left unsupervised. Dad was home, of course, but he’s a farmer. Home when you live on a farm can mean “somewhere within the county limits.”
Gosh, I loved being a farm kid.
So, my sister Lindsay and I decided we still could swim in the pond as long as we were careful.
“Let’s just get home before mom finds out.”
Silly girls. Mom almost always found out. Moms always do.
That summer rain flowed out of our pond, into a creek in the pasture where old cottonwoods stretched their limbs and soaked in the sun.
I never had before (and, ironically, never again) seen the pond that full.
“Let’s go jump off of the trees into the water!” I told Linds, or she told me. I can’t remember who instigated this adventure, but I called her today to make sure I wasn’t making it up.
“Oh, yes, I remember that,” Linds told me. “That was the best.”
It really was.
I’ve been thinking about that summer a lot lately. For many reasons. My girls will be 12 and 10 this summer. I’ve been watching them, and reliving life through their giggles and adventures.
Running in the sprinklers with neighbors.
Snacking on an endless supply of sticky red ice pops.
Late-night tent sleepovers in the backyard.
Sun-kissed skin, freckled cheeks and dirt-filled feet.
Hours of nothing to do but play and run and enjoy being a kid, interrupted, of course, by a few reminders from mom.
“Be careful,” I tell them. “And don’t forget to get your chores done first.”
Their childhood adventures look different from mine. But the gist is the same.
They are having the time of their lives.
Sometimes, it’s easy to get caught up in the worry of this life. Especially this year, in the middle of a pandemic and so much unrest within our country.
It’s hard on our kids.