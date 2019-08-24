Why all the outrage over gun violence? Where is the outrage about all the innocent unborn children who are murdered every day?
Violence begets violence. And just maybe all of this gun violence is a result of all the killing of unborn babies.
I cannot imagine God letting the murder of unborn babies go unpunished.
We all are someone’s children. If we really want to see who is to blame, look in the mirror. God says in his word, “You deny me and I will deny you.” And Jesus also said that “whatever you do to the least of these you do to me.”
As long as the world continues to reject God, things only will get worse.
Vernon Harrison, Kearney
Truth hard to find
There are so many churches that don’t tell the truth, so they lie to each other. One of the biggest lies is that Jesus created the world. He did not. The Old Testament kept saying that the Messiah was coming, but he was not there yet. Five thousand years passed before he was born.
Jesus came to save the world, not to build it. The Holy Spirit did that. Do you know who the Holy Spirit is? He is the greatest power in heaven or on earth.
You can say anything you want about Jesus or the father, but don’t say anything bad about the Holy Spirit. That is an unforgivable sin. (Mark 3:28-29). Jesus could not heal without the Holy Spirit or teach without him. I say to you, all sins will be forgiven to the sons of men, and whatever blasphemes they may utter, but he who blasphemes against the Holy Spirit never has forgiveness, but is subject to eternal condemnation, so be careful what you say about him. He is the father of Jesus. They are inseparable.
When Jesus wakes up to pray he spends most of his time listening to his father and what he has to say: “Just do whatever I do. You will go wherever I tell you. You will say whatever I tell you to say. Just copy whatever I do.
He has received all the power he needs.
Some of the people think that when they receive Jesus they also receive the Holy Spirit. That is true, but there is a difference of being in you or on you. When God has a job for you to do he gives you special power when the job is to be done. This power is temporary, until the job is done, but you can have this power all of the time if you ask for it.
It depends on your faith. If you receive it — and I did — you will speak in tongues. It is a wonderful gift. If you want to preach the Gospel you must have it. Most preachers don’t. They try to teach with their own power, and they wonder why their churches are so small. You can’t preach what you don’t know. You can’t drive a car without a battery. You need the Holy Spirit. God gave you a brain. Why don’t you use it? I hope you don’t get angry at me. I love you. That’s why I wrote this. God will bless you if you do it. I’m only 91 years old.