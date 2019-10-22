Golden ‘K” Kiwanis says a big “thank you” to the businesses and individuals who helped us with our annual fundraising campaign so we can continue our projects to help local children.
Some of our projects are: backpacks for needy children, tooth brushing program in Emerson Elementary School, CASA, honoring children who bring up their grades in Kenwood, and “Dialing 911 for Kids” where the Buffalo County dispatchers volunteer to train all of the first-grade children in Kearney and Buffalo County how and when to dial 911.
We contribute and members participate in Habitat for Humanity, the annual storytelling festival, Craine River Theater and Salvation Army. We sponsor the Kiwanis Builder’s Club at Horizon Middle School, and a Kiwanis Key Club in both Kearney High and Kearney Catholic. We provide a college scholarship for a senior at both of the high schools.
Thanks to these many fundraising campaign supporters:
Bamford Inc., Bill’s Liquor, Bowman Agronomics, Brown Shoe Fit, The Buckle, Bush Family Dentistry, Buzz’s Marine, Casey’s General Store, Cash-Wa, Central Auto Electric, Dr. Cochran DOS, Cool-Tech Refrigeration, Dority Chiropractic, Double M Farms, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Farmers Grain & Livestock, Firstier Bank, Five Points Bank.
Graczyk Lawn & Landscaping, Graham Tire, Great Plains Asbestos Control, Great Western Bank, Hellman, Main, Coslor & Kathol, Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl, Johnson Imperial, Kearney Eye, Kearney Towing, Kingsley Dermatology, KSO Accounting, Joe Methe Insurance, Midlands Contracting.
Mid-Plains Equipment, Nelson Furniture, New West Sports Medicine, Pepco, RIS Insurance, Dr. Charles Schaepler DOS, Sorensen Group, Steinbrink Landscaping, Valley Pharmacy, Ward Labs, Warren-T Plumbing, West Villa Animal Clinic. Wolf Chiropractic and Yellow Van.
Gene and Elaine Knaus, Kearney
