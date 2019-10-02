Last week, largely overlooked amid the sound and fury of the impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump issued another executive order that alters the way this nation treats those who come to America seeking asylum from persecution and violence.
Sure to be challenged in the courts, the president’s order gives governors and mayors the new authority to dictate how many refugees — if any — can be resettled in their state or town. As Mark Hetfield, president and CEO of the refugee resettlement agency HIAS, told us recently, the order amounts to “a refugee ban, but state by state, city by city ... and we don’t think it’s legal.”
We believe the president’s order violates the spirit and letter of the Refugee Act of 1980, which established an orderly and transparent process for refugee resettlement after the Vietnam War. It also runs counter to who we are as a nation.
Yet, sadly, the order does not surprise us. Shortly after assuming office it became clear that Trump’s promise to crack down on “illegal” immigration had, through constitutionally questionable executive orders and regulations, devolved into an executive-branch assault on legal immigration.
One of the ways this administration is curtailing legal immigration — in addition to new rules that redefine who can seek asylum in the U.S. — is by accepting far fewer refugees into the country than previous administrations, Republican and Democratic alike.
For fiscal 2019, Trump set the ceiling for refugees entering the U.S. at 30,000 — down from 110,000 in 2017. Last week, after reportedly considering a ceiling as low as “zero,” the 2020 ceiling was set at 18,000, a 40-year low.
Now, with 2020 having begun on Oct. 1, it seems the administration has a new approach to lowering the number of refugees who can safely and legally resettle in the U.S. — bureaucratic neglect that starves resettlement agencies of the funds and lead time they need to help refugees find a home and work and adjust to their new lives in America.
It should be noted that half of the coming fiscal year’s 18,000 refugee slots are going to Iraqis who worked with the U.S. military and individuals facing religious persecution; 1,500 are reserved for people from Central America, leaving only 7,500 slots for refugees from the rest of the world — less than 8 percent of the annual average of 95,000 total slots before the Trump administration.
This is all the more tragic because we’re living through the greatest refugee crisis since World War II, with more than 70 million men, women and children forcibly displaced around the world.
Ultimately, the U.S. has a choice whether to maintain a system that has successfully absorbed millions of refugees, or it can pursue the current path that will worsen problems, destroy lives and drag our state and local officials into a policymaking struggle that will further tear at the fabric of our society.
Dallas Morning News
