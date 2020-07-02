June 24 was a beautiful morning for an open ride. My husband and I buckled ourselves into our Vanderhall (a three-wheel auto cycle) and headed north from Phillipsburg, Kan., toward our favorite destination: Kearney, Neb. We needed a few items from our favorite stores. The Father’s Day Burger King gift certificate was burning a hole in my husband’s pocket. Because of COVID concerns, we limited our shopping to just the essentials.
First stop was Brown’s. Second stop was Walmart. Returning to our vehicle in the Walmart parking lot, I spotted a bright yellow envelope with neatly printed words: “You Matter!” Curiously, I ripped open the envelope. On a matching yellow notecard was this quote: “Just as despair can come to one only from human beings, HOPE, too, can be given to one only by other human beings.” Elie Wiesel — From Random Acts of Kindness Group
Inside the envelope was a folded $20 bill. Inside that $20 bill was another one, making it $40 total! Questions raced through our minds. Who is the Random Acts of Kindness Group? Why were we so blessed?
As we left the parking lot, my husband and I discussed the desire to pay it forward, but how? Since the money came from kind souls in Kearney should it stay in Kearney? We could hardly wait to pay it forward.
With Whopper yumminess dripping from my husband’s chin, he suggested we give the money to the Burger King workers. That’s exactly what we did. The recipient graciously accepted the money with the biggest eye-smile we’ve ever seen. The mask covered her smile but her eyes beamed with gratitude. Our hunger was satisfied. Our thirst was quenched. Most of all, our hearts were fully blessed.
After arriving home, the experience still lingered in our minds. The name Elie Wiesel still lingered. The name sounded so familiar. Google reminded us that Wiesel was the Nobel Peace Prize recipient and author of so many wonderful books, including “Night.” This Holocaust survivor truly experienced despair and hope.
It was a beautiful day on so many levels.
Thank you, Random Acts of Kindness Group. Kindness remains constant in Kearney!
Nancy Turner, Phillipsburg, Kan.