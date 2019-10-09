You thought that shots were for kids? People’s immune response declines as we age and people above 65 are at greater risk of serious flu complications — including death. Flu shots are never 100 percent effective, but that’s not a reason to avoid them.
High dose (four times the usual dose) flu vaccine has been tested in people 65 and above and has shown a 24 percent reduction in severe effects of the flu.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends two pneumonia vaccines (Prevnar 13 and Pneumovax 23) at age 65, because one of the leading causes of death in older people is pneumonia.
Please get two shingrix shots six months apart. This vaccine protects against shingles. It is a miserable disease.
At 65, it is recommended that you get a DPT (diptheria, pertussis, tetanus) shot, primarily to protect you from whooping cough and to prevent you from giving it to your grandchildren.
Wherever you get your shots, make sure that they document those shots. In the state of Nebraska the database is NEHII.
Ron Scott, Kearney, (M.D. (retired)
