For those who don’t already know this, here is some helpful information about the virus from Johns Hopkins Hospital.
The virus is not a living organism, but a protein molecule (DNA) covered in a protective layer of lipid (fat), which, when absorbed by the cells of the ocular, nasal or buccal mucosa, changes their genetic code (mutation), and converts them into aggressor and multiplier cells.
Since the virus is not a living organism, but a protein molecule, it is not killed, but decays on its own. The disintegration time depends on the temperature, humidity and type of material where it lies.
Because the virus is protected by a thin outer layer of fat, any soap or detergent is the best remedy because the foam cuts the fat. That is why you have to rub so much — for 20 seconds or more — to make a lot of foam. By dissolving the fat layer the protein molecule disperses and breaks down on its own.
The more confined the space, the more concentrated the virus can be; the more open or ventilated, the less.
You have to wash your hands before and after touching mucosa, food, locks, knobs, switches, remote controls, cell phones, watches, computers, desks, TVs, etc., and when using the bathroom.
Edna Springer, Kearney