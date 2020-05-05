The Nebraska Secretary of State’s office has collaborated with the Nebraska State Bar Association, the Nebraska Board of Public Accountancy and the Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants to help assure that our counties will have poll workers for next week’s May 12 primary election.
I am putting out a call to Nebraska’s attorneys and CPAs in support of county efforts to adequately staff all polling locations with poll workers who are not in the high-risk category for COVID-19.
A record number of Nebraska voters have requested early ballots, but voters who choose to go to the polls on May 12 will have the opportunity to do so. We will keep our poll workers and our voters safe.
Attorneys and CPAs who serve at the polls at the primary election on May 12 will receive 1.5 hours of free continuing education credits after completion of the election training. Election training is available free online for those who wish to serve. If you’d like to serve as a poll worker, contact your county clerk or election commissioner and let them know if you are a Nebraska attorney or CPA.
All registered voters can be poll workers
Please consider stepping up to help out.
Bob Evnen, Nebraska Secretary of State