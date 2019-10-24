War has shaped this world since the beginning of time. It has defined regions. It has furthered progress, whether or not people want to think so. In areas conquered by civilized nations, they brought technology and advances in other fields with them, including medicine, agriculture, etc. and vice versa.
Also, conquered nations shared their ideas and discoveries with the conquering nations.
War is a product of the government. The little people — the citizens — pay the price. They go to defend, whether right or wrong, with their heart on the right side.
People have made sacrifices and lost loved ones in the name of freedom. The battlefield cross honors the righteous man. Do not take away from honoring the sacrifices of the few for the many.
Juan A. Morales, Joliet, Ill.
