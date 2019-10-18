During Veterans Day and Memorial Day the Grand Island Central Community College Student Veterans display the Battlefield Cross along with a poster explaining its significance. This is a time-honored military/veteran tradition.
The Battlefield Cross, with its helmet resting on the stock of a gun, symbolizes the loss of a fallen soldier, sailor or Marine and it is at this memorial that we share memories of the fallen and say our final goodbyes. There are no funerals on the battlefield. Death comes suddenly. There isn’t a wake. You do not get to lay your friends to rest. There is no time to grieve or say your peace because the battle rages on.
You have only memories of friends gone by and a memorial ceremony with a Battlefield Cross.
The Battlefield Cross has not been present lately. This is because the administration at CCC deemed this military memorial too dangerous for display at college events and on campus because it could be “triggering” or “offensive” to others. Making up the display were a rubber/plastic rifle, plastic helmet and an Army veteran’s donated combat boots — symbolic of the passing of service members in combat, and a small reminder of the cost of war.
I suppose that the service members who cried at these memorials, and those who died and whose memories are forever tied to these memorials, should have taken other people’s opinions into consideration before they “offended” or “triggered” another individual with their sacrifice.
If you feel this should be an important part of the new generation’s education, please write the CCC administration.
Jason W. Walters, Palmer
