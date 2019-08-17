Love of country does not automatically translate into unquestioning love for all the people who live in the country, and, in many instances, translates into just the opposite. Love for country often would be much easier if there were far fewer people to love.
Love for the one often is far easier than love for the growing nameless multitudes whose growing unreasoned and thoughtless numbers bring ruin to the country once loved.
Greek philosopher Aristotle often referred to the golden mean — the most desirable middle between the extremes of excess and deficiency. Abundance often breeds disrespect; too much of a good thing is a bad thing. The fact applies equally to both money and power. Excesses in either alone does not breed honor and respect, but, often more reason for contempt.
More alone is not always beautiful.
Similarly, respect for the office of the president does not automatically translate into thoughtlessly and unreasonably respecting those who come to occupy that office; and, particularly, not when the person occupying that office is bringing dishonor and disrespect to the very office he/she is occupying, and, even more, particularly, true if the person occupying the office is the result of nefarious and less than honest, honorable and respectful means.
Respect and honor have to be earned, and, if not earned, are cheap and without redeeming value.
At the current moment in history, neither the United States nor the world appear to be suffering from an excess of thoughtful contemplation.
Stu Luttich, Geneva