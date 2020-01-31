I have had a number of people ask me, “When is the state Department of Transportation going to work on ‘your road?’”
“My road” happens to be Highway 58 between Loup City and Ord.
Here is a little background on my road. It is a concrete road that was finished in 1972. It has been armor coated, as needed, several times. Part of it was milled twice this past summer and the other part was milled once this fall. The latter is the roughest stretch.
I call it the only minimum maintenance paved road in Nebraska. I have inquired as to when my road might be resurfaced. I have been told it has not been put up for bids and may not until 2021.
I did check the DOT website and the 2021 timeframe is correct, but it could be pushed back again. Let’s not let that happen.
I understand that a lot of money had to be spent on infrastructure in the eastern part of the state because of last year’s flooding, but I feel the state is not appropriating money properly, as we had an asphalt plant set up within a mile of this road in 2018, when the stretch of Highway 70 between Ord and Loup City was resurfaced and the 11-mile stretch from the junction of Highways 70 and 58 to the Custer County line was paved this last summer. Why couldn’t they have resurfaced Highway 58 at that time?
This road needs to be worked on soon, as it is a safety issue, and is taking a toll on the suspension systems of every vehicle that travels on it.
The road personnel who do the everyday maintenance and plowing of the roads do a really good job, but I don’t feel that the DOT is being managed effectively and efficiently from the office in Lincoln. They need to be reminded that rural areas deserve to have good roads, too. Maybe some of the extra revenue that the state currently is getting needs to be invested in roads and infrastructure, as well as tax relief.
If you travel or have traveled this road and would like to voice your concerns, please contact any or all of the following:
Kyle Schneweis, director of DOT in Lincoln, 402-471-4567
Wes Walgren, District 4 DOT in Grand Island, 308-385-6265
James H. Kindig, highway commissioner from Kenesaw, 402-752-3201
Tom Briese, state senator from Albion, 402-471-2631
It will take just a few minutes to call, but maybe we’ll get some results.
In the meantime, fasten your seatbelts, put both hands on the wheel, pull down your hat and tighten those bra straps when you travel “my road.”
Jerry Kowalski, Loup City