I want to thank the Kearney Area Animal Shelter and veterinarians from Cottonwood, Hilltop and West Villa, and all the hundreds of volunteers and vet techs who made the first Big Fix spay and neuter event a huge success.
Stray and feral cats are a huge problem in Kearney, and it results in thousands of unwanted cats every year, that the shelter is expected to take care of.
Truth is, most of them remain feral and breed and live a horrible life.
Kearney should be very proud to have a group of veterinarians and volunteers who donated their time.
I am proud to have been able to help and be a part of the solution.
Thank you to pet owners who were responsible and brought their cats to be fixed and also for being part of the solution to this problem in Kearney.
I am looking forward to helping with the next one. Great job Kearney Area Animal Shelter and all involved in organizing this.
Dayla Rhodus, Kearney