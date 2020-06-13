New state investments continually ignore farmers’ and ranchers’ needs for broadband for their now highly complex businesses. They require state of the art technology service as much as Lincoln and Omaha enterprises.
So far, few states and the feds have invested in rural broadband, including Nebraska. Distance between customers? Find a strategy soon. Ag industries pay their taxes regularly.
The nation brought electricity to rural America in the mid-20th century. Let’s have Gov. Pete Ricketts lead the charge to bring broadband to all Nebraska by 2023 as a model for the nation. It will pay more dividends than repairing the Sower and irrigating the corner gardens.
Lavon Sumption, Lincoln