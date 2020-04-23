I marvel at how quickly and extensively the greed of our capitalistic system kicks into gear during a national crisis. Here we are in the middle of a medical epidemic clamoring for more ventilators and protective gear to deal with those infected. You’d think the least those manufacturers and providers would charge for their products would be the going rate, if not a discounted amount.
As a patriotic gesture, they could be really helpful in controlling this deadly national health crisis. My blood boiled when news media reported that many companies manufacturing ventilators are charging an 800 percent increase in the cost of their product. Americans, being so convinced of the free market system and capitalism, leave themselves vulnerable for being “financially stiffed” again and again. The cost of ventilators will increase even more as the demand increases for coronavirus victims.
As President Trump babbles on in his daily press conferences, he shows no sign of willingness to place limits on cost factors of vitally needed medical supplies.
The president now has taken things a step further by planning to let private companies handle the distribution and price of these supplies. Do they go to favored governors’ states, and who determines the price? Would you like to guess what the free market and capitalists will do with pricing if they are allowed to set it?
Democrats and their former presidential candidates, especially Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, have warned about health care costs and problems of having so many uninsured. The conservative population of this country still seems unable to distinguish between socialism and communism. We already have all kinds of socialistic programs — Social Security, unemployment insurance, public school system, paying for roads and bridges, police protection and fire ready units, to name a few. These programs rely on all of us paying into a common fund to achieve what an individual could not afford.
Even private health insurance requires that model to survive.
Communism is a form of government that uses some of these programs, but it is not the same as a Democratic government system. Why many, along with the Republicans, continue to fight against a single payer health care system that other democracies have proven more efficient and less costly long ago defies reason. Even more crazy has been the efforts by federal legislators to fight so strongly to destroy what’s left of the Affordable Care Act. It was and is a start to get us where we need to be with health care. Perhaps the coronavirus will cause us to take a more serious look at the issue.
Where is that “wonderful health care program that we would all love” promised by the president as he ran for office four years ago? We haven’t seen it yet and I doubt he or they could come up with anything as long as they cling unreasonably to capitalism and the free market system as it applies to health care.
Richard J. Maciejewski, Grand Island