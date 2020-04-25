When President Trump endorsed Sen. Ben Sasse for re-election, he made sure to mention how great Sasse has been for our military and veterans. As a Vietnam veteran myself, I wholeheartedly agree.
Sasse understands that the only thing that brings peace is strength, and he’s worked hard in Congress to make sure our military gets the resources it needs to stay strong. Adversaries from the Middle East to communist party buildings in Beijing want to hurt America. Sasse knows what it takes to stop them and keep us safe.
Sasse also knows how important it is to care for the folks on the frontline of the mission to protect America. Our veterans give the best they can to our country, and Sasse is fighting to make sure our country gives the best he can back to our heroes.
Whether it’s supporting the legislation we veterans need, or the individual care, he makes sure every veteran with a casework problem gets help.נBen Sasse has got our backs.
I’m voting for Sasse on May 12.
Gary Rohde, Eddyville