The claim that battlefield crosses have not been displayed at CCC-Grand Island because administration has “deemed this military memorial too dangerous for display at college events and on campus because it could be ‘triggering’ or ‘offensive’ to others” does not tell the whole story.
CCC administration understands the significance and the importance of the battlefield cross and what it represents. We also support all of our veteran students at each campus and center and are very appreciative of the unique perspective they bring to the institution. While it is true that the display of firearms on campus could be triggering and offensive to some students and staff, CCC has guidelines in place for displaying these items for ceremonial purposes.
Under the guidelines, any student or organization may request approval from the associate dean of students for the use of prop/replica weapons to be displayed. The request must be made at least 30 days before the event and include the intended purpose, location and the length of time the prop will be used and/or displayed.
The guidelines were put in place out of consideration for all CCC students and staff members as well as the public. CCC is committed to the safety and well-being of all those who visit our campuses.
Scott Miller, Grand Island
