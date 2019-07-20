Kearney, NE (68847)

Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.