Did you ever wonder why some organizations and churches’ coat drives for kids are at Christmastime after it has been cold for weeks? Goodfellows, Elks Lodge No. 984, Noon Kiwanis and United Way have joined forces to solve the problem.
When families sign up for a backpack filled with their children’s school supplies, they also will be able to sign up for coats. With involvement of the community, Dobytown Kiwanis and United Way gave out 1,100 backpacks last year. The goal for both projects this year is to give out 1,300 backpacks and 1,300 coats.
Families who qualify for reduced or free school lunches also qualify for both projects. They sign up online at uwka.org/back-2-school-2020 from now until July 19. They receive the backpacks in August and the coats in October.
We have found a USA nonprofit company that makes coats year-round and sells them to nonprofit groups for $20 each. If an organization, church or individual would like to help with the coat project they can send a check to the Kearney Area United Way and designate it to Coats for Kids.
Kearney is a community that comes together in time of need. Let’s do it again for a new project for kids in need.
Charlie Pickens, Noon Kiwanis