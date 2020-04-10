Sunday as my granddaughter and I drove across Railroad Street on Central Avenue, she commented. “Grandma, Central Avenue looks like a ghost town.”
I replied, “I know, baby.”
I hear in California where they have thousands of people homeless and hungry that they are dumping milk. Yeah, our government really cares about us. Although we have the food, certain factions don’t want us to have it.
I wonder how good of a harvest the almond industry will have this year. If it’s a failure there will be a lot of people out there thirsty for almond milk.
One thing about cows, if they receive proper feed and water they give nutritious milk morning and evening. If you have chickens they lay eggs daily, so you have nutritious food there. If you hatch out baby chicks, ducklings and turkeys, etc., you can have fresh meat in about three or four months.
Butcher pigs or beef or goats, you’ll have a food source for many months.
I am all for gardens, fruit trees and grains, but you can’t drop a turnip seed in the ground in the morning and have a big turnip for supper.
The miserable Great Depression of the 1930s lasted 10 years. I remember my father, who had a business on main street, saying, “There were no cars on Central Avenue.”
What we need to do is have a big celebration in downtown Kearney and at the mall and parade their Easter clothes. All the restaurants need to open up and they need vendors and bands to celebrate. Churches need to be able to have a late Palm Sunday service with the children laying the palm branches at the altar.
Flower shops should be able to send out the Easter lilies, daffodils and tulips to liven up the front and sides of the churches.
Easter will be a little late this year. It’s never too late for Easter.
I continue to hug and kiss my grandchildren. More than ever people need to know they are special and very loved. I hope people recognize all of this technological stuff can malfunction because of overuse. You realize a few humans still need to interact with other humans. The highest death rate is from those humans who lack love, but people thrive in loving situations.
I notice our prisons and jails aren’t having a 100 percent invasion of the coronavirus.
The most unhealthy thing we can do is lock ourselves in our homes. We need fresh air. More people need to dig out their fishing poles and go fishing. Open the parks back up. I guess if you’re afraid of the playground equipment stay off of it.
P.T. Barnum said, “There’s a fool born every minute,” and I don’t think Nebraskans are all stupid.
Defy the odds and have a nice big Easter dinner with family and friends. Have an Easter egg hunt. Dye eggs. Have the kids get a sugar high overloading on Easter candy. Have a drive-in Easter service at our parking lots. Maybe arrive in shifts. It can be done.
We should be up and going for Easter.
Enough is enough. God bless.
Rosalee Mickelsen, Kearney