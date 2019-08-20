We want to thank Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse for opposing the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act Reauthorization. This outdated piece of legislation actually subsidizes satellite TV companies if they withhold local broadcast channels from local customers. How backward is that?
In the best case, it’s a great example of legislation not keeping pace with changes in the marketplace. In the worst case, it’s an example of crony capitalism and the power of well-placed lobbyists for the satellite companies.
We applaud Nebraska’s U.S. senators for working to ensure this old, misguided law comes off the books.
David and Linda Hansen, Omaha