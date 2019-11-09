Recently I read where a federal judge blocked Alabama’s near-total abortion ban from taking effect next month, saying the ban clearly is unconstitutional.
Being a lifelong Democrat who believes in equal rights for blacks, Native Americans, Hispanics, gays, etc., taking someone’s life by abortion is absolutely wrong. For the life of me, “if” the result of a sexual relationship is not to have a child, then there are options such as not having the relationship in the first place or the use of contraceptions.
Nobody has the right to snuff out the life of one of God’s children.
The Rev. Bob Berlie, Holdrege
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.