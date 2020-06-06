Would the heroes who saved us from Hitler and other dictators really want us to support someone who orders military police to fire tear gas and rubber bullets into a group of peaceful protesters so he could have a photo op holding a Bible in front of a church burned in a fire he fanned the flames of to perpetuate the Civil War that never really ended?
I am a proud American. No one defines patriotism for me. I acknowledge peaceful protest, and even flag burning, as a First Amendment right to redress grievances.
The flag is a symbol; not an object of fetishism to wrap oneself in. I support the military; not militarism. I support the police; not a police state. I believe in religious liberty and human rights for all; not just for those who believe in a literal interpretation of an incomplete ancient Middle Eastern prescience cherry-picked version of often mistranslated and misquoted religious texts.
I am anti-fascist and identify with Antifa. Forget what you’ve been told. It’s a grassroots movement originating in Europe during the 1920s to defend against fascists; now worldwide. That does not make me a left-wing terrorist or anarchist. I am anti-crime. If bad actors hijack a legitimate protest, arrest them. I am anti-violence. Yet, I would use my Second Amendment right to defend against anyone willing to abuse it to take away my First Amendment and other rights.
I am white. Go back far enough through DNA, we are all out of Africa. Even the Bible says so. I am almost 70, and tired of seeing history repeat itself. I am a woman, and so done with trying to be understanding toward the fragile egos of xenophobes. Want to know where Trump and his confederates get their tactics? Read “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich.” It’s their playbook.
Deb Iwan, Kearney