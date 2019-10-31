Health care delivery in rural Nebraska has many challenges. I’m familiar with these challenges for a lot of reasons.
As a former member of the Legislature, I worked on a variety of issues including health care. As someone who spent decades as an emergency responder, I have seen the difference minutes can make in treating a patient that has suffered a trauma. As someone who lives 25 miles from the nearest critical access hospital and 125 miles from the nearest trauma center, I’m acutely aware of the need for rural communities to have the ability to access emergency medicine that could save lives.
There is a bill in Congress that would only make it more difficult to access emergency medicine in rural areas. The Lower Health Care Costs Act threatens the existence of air ambulances. Air ambulances can be the difference between life and death in rural areas of Nebraska and America.
By allowing insurance companies to continue leaving patients with medical bills they will never be able to pay, Congress will be forcing air ambulance bases to close because of the lack of payment. This may not be the intention of this bill but it is a consequence.
I urge U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith to work for a better solution. Arbitration has been used to make sure patients aren’t hit with these surprise bills. This method encourages insurers and providers to form an in-network agreement because they will have to work together to cover the costs of the services anyway. We need to protect this life-saving service and the Lower Health Care Costs Act doesn’t do that.
Tom Baker, Trenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.