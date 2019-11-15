I read in the Nov. 13 edition of the Kearney Hub, “After elk cause $100K in damage, Nebraska farmer granted rare permit to kill 50, upsetting hunters.” Having family in Kearney and a cousin who recently moved back to Kearney, I am a supporter of legal hunting. I have a legal firearms license myself.
While I can understand the frustration of the farmer in question, I do not support the decision to give that farmer what amounts to an extermination order to kill 50 elk on his own. Many legal hunters apply for permits, and they don’t even get one, yet, this farmer is allowed to kill 50 elk himself?
That is insane. This is unprecedented, and Game and Parks officials never should have approved this. I’m supportive of thinning or culling large marauding herds that cause damage; however, giving one sole farmer carte-blanche rights to slaughter 50 elk is an injustice to legal hunters, and, frankly, cruel to the elk.
Their carcasses could be left to waste away, benefiting nobody. That isn’t proper wildlife management.
James Marples, Longview, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.