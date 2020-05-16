Kearney Elks Lodge No. 984 has finished its Deer Hides for Veterans Program, so we would like to thank those who allow us to be successful.
Thanks to: Kelly Supply for hosting us as a deer hide drop-off site; the great coverage from Kent Boughton and NTV again this year; Steve Hart from the Kearney Recycling Center and Steve Russell of Russell’s Appliance for the pallets and cardboard for shipping; Loos Farms of Litchfield for several hides and for donating salt for drying; Fourth Avenue Meats from Billings, Mont., for their contribution of 58 deer and five elk hides, which was greatly appreciated, and was brought to Kearney by our past exhaulted ruler Jim Wilson of Pleasanton; and lastly, a sincere thanks to all of the hunters in our area for donating their hides and continued support with our veterans program.
Our final numbers are a record. We had 212 deer hides and five elk hides. The Kearney lodge contribution of hides and other participating Elks lodges in the state truly will provide the needed leather to continue producing the full leather and half finger wheel chair gloves along with several leather kits for our institutionalized veterans across America.
The Elks Lodges merely collect the donated hides and ship them off for the National Elks Veterans Program.
If a friend or family member is in a VA facility, please contact their therapy/rehab department and inquire about these items for that person to use and enjoy.
Dana Ernst, Kearney