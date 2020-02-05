For rural Nebraska, finding the nearest hospital during medical emergencies is a major problem. And I am concerned that our doctor and hospital shortages will get worse if Congress passes a bill by Sens. Lamar Alexander and Patty Murray that is intended to end surprise medical bills, which hit patients after they receive treatment from doctors who were not inside their insurance network.
The Alexander-Murray plan would have the government set fixed prices for medical services. But insurers, which have spent nearly $50 million lobbying Congress for a government rate-setting plan, would have a hand in deciding those prices.
Rural hospitals, which barely get by or are deep in debt, would be wiped out, making it harder for rural patients to find the medical care they need. In fact, this happened to California patients, who now don’t have access to timely medical services after their state passed their own government rate-setting bill.
However, there is a better alternative to the Alexander-Murray bill — and one that has a proven track record: arbitration. It has worked in New York and Florida, where doctors and insurance companies can work out a bill on their own. Patients, on the other hand, would be protected from surprise medical bills.
Lawmakers should be careful about a plan that mixes government rate-setting with arbitration. It would be doomed to fail and tips the scale in favor of big insurance companies. Fortunately, our state is represented by senators who care about reforming our health care system, so that it’s fair to everyone. I’m confident that Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer will support arbitration over rate-setting to make surprise medical bills a thing of the past.
Heather Nelson, Gretna