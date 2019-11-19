This registered Republican thanks the Buffalo County Democratic Executive Team for their commitment to our country, civil dialogue and pertinent questions about what is acceptable presidential conduct and a proper standard for impeachment. Their letter should concentrate Republican minds on how best to fulfill our responsibility to the country.
I am grateful to President Donald Trump for his role in broadening opportunity to many workaday Americans hurt by persistent economic stagnation, illegal immigration and the mercenary trade practices of China; reforming draconian sentencing for nonviolent crime; preserving the right to practice religion in the public square, not just worship in pews behind closed doors; and preserving the rule of law through the appointment of judges who bid fair to check mounting executive, legislative and judicial abuse of government power.
Nevertheless, I believe it is past time for Republican voters to fire Trump. We supported President Bill Clinton’s impeachment for perjury and obstruction of justice. Trump’s venal attempts to intimidate our vulnerable Ukrainian allies into launching an investigation of Vice President Joe Biden specifically (not Ukrainian corruption generally) and obstruct a congressional investigation into said conduct are similar grounds for impeachment. It is rank hypocrisy to deny it.
We Republicans must disenthrall ourselves from Trump and focus on the country. His continuing presence as the face of our party places his achievements at risk. Nobody is indispensable. The president generally ran behind other Republican candidates when he squeaked into office in 2016 and has presided over sizable Republican losses in the 2018 midterms and 2019 elections. For reasons amply documented, independents, who will sway the 2020 outcome, increasingly regard Trump as a dishonest, self-centered, creepily libidinous, impetuous, grasping, incompetent schoolyard bully who surrounds himself with shady yes-men.
On May 15, 2016, the Richmond Times Dispatch published this obituary: “Faced with the prospect of voting for either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, Mary Anne Noland, chose, instead, to pass into the eternal love of God.” Republicans can and should do our part to do better by Mrs. Noland in 2020.
Put up a better candidate to engage with our Democratic friends. And, for starters, remind the Buffalo County Democrats Executive Team that the founder of their party, Mr. Jefferson, disagreed with their proposition that the American ideal of justice is equality per se. Justice is, rather, the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
George Bascom, Kearney
