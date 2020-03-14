Surprise medical bills ambush patients after they receive medical care from doctors that weren’t in their insurance networks. Insurance companies pass the bill to patients, leaving them responsible for thousands of dollars in medical costs. Some lawmakers think handing power to the government to set private medical rates would end surprise medical bills. But this would actually shrink access to doctors and hospitals for Nebraska’s patients. Also, it would set the foundation for Medicare for All. In fact, the consequences of a government rate-setting plan are as bad as surprise medical bills.
Reps. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, and Richard Neal, D-Mass., have taken steps in the U.S. House of Representatives to offer a possible solution. Instead of having government-set rates, doctors and insurance companies would be able to work out surprise medical bills before an independent arbiter. But the bill still needs some work, like creating checks that prevent insurers from gaming the arbitration system, stopping them from limiting access to care for patients, and ensuring that they can’t dodge payments to doctors.
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., has a bill, on the other hand, that creates the best arbitration system that protects patients. It relies on the same model that states like Texas use to prevent surprise bills.
Nebraska’s U.S. Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer, support patients and oppose plans that make the government bigger. Arbitration, on the other hand, protects patients and doctors without increasing the government’s power.
We need support now from our representatives, who are among the most influential lawmakers in Washington, to get an arbitration plan like Cassidy’s over the remaining hurdles. If Congress stalls on this, insurers will keep exploiting this loophole and patients will continue to find expensive surprise medical bills in the mail.
Tammi Adams, Elkhorn