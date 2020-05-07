Every day in the news we find examples of people rising to the challenge of COVID-19. Medical professionals, firefighters, police officers, drug and grocery store employees and packing plant workers and federal employees are doing vital work. Thank you. Together, as a nation, we are working toward a common good — the silver lining in an otherwise scary and totally abnormal time.
We are watching governors use trusted local experts and scientific data to make informed decisions to flatten the curve and save lives. We’ve seen amazing bipartisan cooperation in Washington, D.C., creating unprecedented stimulus packages to protect individuals and small businesses. Government decisions already have made a big difference.
I look forward to the day when together we fight climate change. We need elected officials using scientific data. We need countries and states to generate plans for the extreme weather events — floods, sea rise and droughts that already are in motion — to protect our farms, families and livelihoods. We need businesses to create new solutions, making them affordable to grow our economy. We will be remember 2020 as the year of the pandemic. If we choose, 2021 can be remembered as the year we finally began solving climate change.
Moni Usasz, Lincoln