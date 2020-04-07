On March 30 I was in a car accident in my hometown of North Platte. A CT-Scan revealed that I had a double brain bleed, and I was rushed by ambulance to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
From the second I arrived at Good Sam I was treated like royalty. Dr. Obasi was kind and caring, and even agreed to talk to my brother-in-law on my phone for an explanation of what was ahead for me, as well as the results following surgery.
But I especially promised my nurses that they would be praised in the Hub. My nurses were in a class by themselves. They were kind, caring, positive and wonderful listeners. One memory stands out. The night before my surgery I was scared, but my nurse, Bonnie, stayed by my side until I was reassured. She was sincerely a saint. I’d come back to Good Sam any time I need hospitalization.
Dave Burns, North Platte