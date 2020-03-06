Please correct the date the Classic Car Collection opened. It did not open in May 2011. That was the date the agreement was signed creating the collection. We opened on Nov. 25, 2011 — Black Friday. I am a volunteer and was there the day we opened.
I’m also curious as to why the money received by the collection was a loan. Do other entities/organizations receiving money from the Kearney Visitors Bureau, etc. have to pay the money back or is it considered a grant? Did The Archway receive money to keep it afloat until the city of Kearney stepped in, took over management and eventually brought it to a break-even status? If so, how much did they receive and has it been paid back?
Diana Keith, Kearney