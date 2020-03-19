The family of Perry Cox would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt thank you to the numerous businesses and members of Kearney and surrounding communities, and also thanks to the Kearney Hub for the wonderful article written in honor of the Perry Cox Benefit.
We are grateful and overwhelmed by the love and support over the last few months.
Your caring, generosity and many prayers have been a blessing that continues to be with us through this journey as we grieve.
We have felt God’s love through countless prayers, meals, gifts and well wishes.
Words cannot convey the depth of our appreciation to the many individuals and businesses that donated time, talent and treasure to Perry’s memorial and fundraiser.
Thanks and God bless.
Liz Cox and family, Kearney