I am going to keep this short, lest I say something that may cause this opinion not to be printed. Looking at the headline in Wednesday’s Hub, “Trump to face limits of his power in hearings,” shows that by printing this as it reads that the Hub is no better than the rest of the media in this country — guilty before proven guilty.
In President Donald Trump’s three years in office, I have not always agreed with all of his decisions, but he was elected president. The liberal left has done nothing but cry, “Impeach,” ever since he was elected. This should raise red flags among even those who did not vote for him.
Every day he has had to contend with the left, the media and those who wish Hillary was in office.
They say the possibility of an attempted coup is not possible. If you believe that, I have swamp ground for sale cheap.
My prediction: President Trump will weather this fiasco, will be re-elected next November, and we can watch liberals go crazy again.
I urge those who did not vote last time to do so next year. This country could go down the tubes if any Democrats running now were to be elected. Trump 2020.
Robert Vrbsky, Kearney
