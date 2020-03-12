Do you remember what you were doing on April 25, 1970, with Mike Schuyler, James Smith, Ann Young, Phil Holmgren, W.C. Stotts? These fine people gathered in a room that Saturday afternoon and signed a formal charter establishing the Pi Nu chapter of Phi Alpha Theta, the national history honor society, for Kearney State College.
On April 25, 2020, the students, alumni, and faculty of the UNK History Department will celebrate the 50th anniversary of this event, and we extend an invitation to the Kearney community to join us in celebration. Phi Alpha Theta Pi Nu Chapter has more than 500 students and alumni scattered throughout Nebraska and the U.S. Many of these students of history went on to become public school teachers. Others followed paths in law, medicine, higher education, business, and the arts.
Many are currently honing their skills in research, critical thinking, historical analysis, writing and community heritage.
In recognition of the anniversary of the founding of the chapter, we are gathering to honor our society, and celebrate our alma mater and the Kearney community. Please help spread the word and save the date for this exceptional event.
The anniversary celebration will be at the G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture on the UNK campus 5:30-7 p.m. April 25. The initiation and additional programing are free and open to the public. Please RVSP to Dr. David Vail at vaild@unk.edu or 308-865-8509.
Professors Roger Davis, David Vail and Nathan Tye
Department of History, University of Nebraska at Kearney