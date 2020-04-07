Thanks for publishing my research on the effects of the so-called Spanish influenza pandemic in Buffalo County in 1918-19. (Some researchers think it originated in Kansas). I hope it encourages more people to take the current situation very seriously and to act accordingly.
Tempting as it is to believe that events in New York City or even Omaha have little significance to us in outstate Nebraska, they do. Judging from history, the COVID-19 influenza is not an exception. In 2015, Kristin A. Watkins wrote a doctoral dissertation at the University of Nebraska Medical Center titled, “It Came Across the Plains: The 1918 Influenza Pandemic in Rural Nebraska.” She determined, “The most over-arching conclusions based on the evidence from this study is that nothing can completely protect you from influenza, and some rural communities may have a false sense of security if they think influenza cannot reach them.” She found people died of the influenza even on very isolated ranches in Cherry County.
From a distance we can observe the larger number of confirmed cases in, for example, Douglas County, and we might readily assume we are secure here. We are not. When viewed on a per capita basis those numbers take on a different significance. For example, I had a Facebook conversation a few days ago with someone from a rural county who argued that Nebraska did not need a statewide stay-at-home order because Douglas and Buffalo counties are different from her county. Her county’s situation, in fact, may be even worse than those counties.
Let me explain. As of this writing, for example, Gosper County, has one confirmed case. Buffalo County has 14 confirmed cases. Douglas County has 131 confirmed cases. Douglas County residents are obviously at more risk? Maybe not! The ratio by confirmed case per capita is approximately as follows: Gosper County: 1 to 2,000 inhabitants; Buffalo County, 1 to 3,500 inhabitants, and Douglas County: 1 to 4,300 inhabitants. Now the residents of which county appear more likely to risk contact with an infected individual?
In addition, medical experts tell us that there probably are any more individuals infected than confirmed. A few more cases in Gosper County and risks become dramatically more negative for its residents.
The odds can easily and suddenly change to 1 to 500 or 1 to 250 inhabitants, or fewer, for Gosper County residents. Unfortunately, we will not know the accurate number in any of these counties until larger scale testing is done. Numerous variables are involved, such as frequency of contact and travel rates in and out of an area, and I do not want to alarm anyone.
Nevertheless, my point is that, based on history, rural Nebraska county residents are at risk and should take the needed precautions.
On an ending note, because of the Hub’s article, people have shared with me stories on how their families coped with the Spanish Influenza pandemic. If folks want to share more stories with me, Hub Staff Writer Mary Jane Skala and I will write another article regarding them. We can look at the statistics, but behind those statistics are real people — mothers, fathers, children, etc. Let us not forget the lessons of the past. Send your family stories to me at ebony51@frontiernet.net .
Larry Hardesty, Kearney