During the last several months, you may have been asked the simple question, “How are you?” In the past that probably was easy to answer. Today, because of COVID-19, answering that question is more difficult as relationships have changed, possibly for the better or worse. Many people have experienced different types of grief, and most likely experienced some type of isolation.
Although the coronavirus crisis is a difficult time, there have been positives that have sparked relationships. People are being more intentional with checking in on one another, having the opportunity to reconnect and even are repairing relationships. We have had the opportunity to focus on the concept of grace for ourselves and one another and learning that we are not alone during this time.
When you think about the word grief, COVID-19 has taught us a different meaning. It’s not just meaning the loss of a loved one, but other kinds of losses and changes that evoke strong emotions, such as loss of jobs, canceling of events, financial insecurity, etc. It truly has been a time of ups and downs.
In order to ensure our own self care, positive coping skills have been vital when dealing with these types of losses.
Isolation also has been experienced during this time. Remember to isolate, but don’t feel isolated. Although we have to follow guidelines and isolate ourselves, it still is important that we maintain relationships, practice mindfulness and take care of ourselves.
Healthy communication is key when avoiding loneliness and social isolation.
From the Buffalo County Community Partners HealthyMINDS Virtual Panel, there are many experts in the mental health field who offer a variety of resources that can be beneficial during this trying time. I applaud them for the work they are doing to serve our community and surrounding areas, and for the advice and information they have to offer.
Tiffany Jacobsen, Dannebrog