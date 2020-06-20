I know what it is to be discriminated against. I went to country school through the eighth grade and finished in 1942. We had to take special “exams” that none of the town kids had to. We were considered “white trash” or “country hicks” when we got into ninth grade.
In January 1951, Uncle Sam said I needed time away from the farm. I was sent to San Antonio, Texas, where we slept in tents. No clothes were issued. It was very cold. We were given only a bottle of milk! One of the guys hanged himself in his tent. Luckily his dad was a state senator, so things improved after Life magazine came down. They wrote quite a story including photos.
My second assignment was to Shaw Field in South Carolina. On my first weekend my buddies and I went into the town of Sumter. As we got on the bus, as you might guess, a sign that said “whites only” was posted in front. All blacks would step off the sidewalk down to the street so we could pass. Then we went to a restaurant for lunch. The front door said “Whites Only.” Everywhere there was the same sign: drinking fountains, restrooms, swimming pools, you name it.
The Ku Klux Klan was very active and was very well-protected. We saw many crosses burned in many yards. It was hard for us to believe people were treated like that. It was an eye-opener to us.
Our sympathy goes out George Floyd’s family and all other families that have had to suffer from all these atrocities.
Just imagine if on one morning you woke up, looked in the mirror, and you were black.
Stan Erickson, Kearney